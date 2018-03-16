United Nations Allocates $9 Million to Support Life-Saving Aid in North-East Nigeria

The United Nations, through the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund, has allocated US$9 million to provide life-saving aid to some 60,000 children, women and men recently displaced by ongoing hostilities in Borno State, including $2 million in support of the UN Humanitarian Air Service for frontline responders in north-east Nigeria. The humanitarian crisis in the region remains […]

