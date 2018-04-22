United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) alarmed by continuing forced returns of Nigerians by Cameroon

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is today expressing its alarm at continuing forced returns to Nigeria of refugees and asylum-seekers from Cameroon’s Far North Region. Despite UNHCR’s advocacy efforts and engagement with the authorities, 385 Nigerians have been forcibly returned from Cameroon since the beginning of 2018. The majority of them were returned during the […]

