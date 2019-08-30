On the sidelines of the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the African Union (AU), together with numerous additional partners, launched the Flagship Initiative to Accelerate Youth Employment in Agriculture and Agribusiness in Africa.… Read […]

On the sidelines of the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Dev...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...