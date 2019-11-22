United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Chief Urges Parties to Accelerate Efforts to Implement Peace

In Pibor, thousands of people watched as their homes were destroyed and crops washed away by heavy rains over the past few weeks. Residents of this community in the Jonglei region of South Sudan are among 900,000 people affected by widespread destruction caused by flooding. An emergency humanitarian response is underway, but the devastation has […]

In Pibor, thousands of people watched as their homes were destroyed and crops washed away by heavy rains over the past few weeks. Residents o...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...