United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) acts on allegation of sexual exploitation in Aweil

On 13 April, four teenagers were caught trying to enter the United Nations base in Aweil through the perimeter fence. It was alleged that one of the teenaged girls had been touched inappropriately by a member of the Nepalese contingent in exchange for money. There was no allegation made of rape. The United Nations Mission […]

On 13 April, four teenagers were caught trying to enter the United Nations base in Aweil through the perimeter fence. It was alleged that one of the teenaged girls ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...