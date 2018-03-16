United Nations Mission in South Sudan and Government Break Ground for South Sudan’s First Juvenile Reformatory Centre in Juba

Today (March 15, 2018), the United Nations Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General, Mr. Moustapha Soumaré, and the Minister of Interior, Hon. Michael Chienjiek Geay, broke the ground to establish South Sudan’s first Juvenile Reformatory Centre (JRC) in Juba. This project is part of ongoing technical cooperation between the United Nations Mission in South […]

