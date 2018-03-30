United Nations Population Fund and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Assist More than 8,500 Displaced Women Across Libya

In order to respond to the growing needs of vulnerable displaced women across Libya, UNHCR and UNFPA, with the support of German funding, are currently distributing 8,517 dignity and hygiene kits in 16 different locations in the areas of Tripoli, Misrata, Sabha, Nafusa Mountains, Bani Walid, Janzour, Ubari and Murzaq. The kits contain hygiene and […]

