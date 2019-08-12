Alwihda Info
United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Statement on Agreement to Humanitarian Truce on the Occasion of Eid


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) welcomes the agreement by concerned parties to the principle of humanitarian truce on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and calls for its terms to be respected to the letter to uphold the sanctity of Eid and ensure the interest of Libyans. UNSMIL remains at the disposal of […]

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) welcomes the agreement by concerned parties to the principle of humanitarian truce on the occasion of Eid al-Adha ...

