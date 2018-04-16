Alwihda Info
United Nations expert group on mercenaries to visit Chad


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Avril 2018


The United Nations Working Group on the use of mercenaries will undertake its first visit to Chad from 16 to 23 April. The delegation, comprising Patricia Arias and Saeed Mokbil, will be in the country to assess the activities of mercenaries and foreign fighters, and their impact on human rights. They will also examine the […]

