United Nations launches plan to promote peace, inclusive growth in Africa’s Sahel

Speaking at the launch on Saturday, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa, highlighted the “immense” potential of the region – from natural resources and renewable energy to culture and tourism. “Such significant opportunities offer a path to prosperity – provided we also address the root causes of today’s crisis,” […]

Speaking at the launch on Saturday, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Af...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...