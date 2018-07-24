United States Announces $170 Million in Humanitarian Assistance to Displaced People in Ethiopia

Today the United States announced an additional $170 million in humanitarian assistance to support the people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, many of whom left their homes because of escalating conflict or natural disaster, and who are facing severe food insecurity as a result. This additional funding brings the total U.S. humanitarian contribution […]

