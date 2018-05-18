United States Embassy Conducts Workshop on Countering Gender Based Violence

The U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa conducted a three-day workshop on Countering Gender Based Violence (GBV) from May 14-16 to foster cooperation and coordination among Ethiopian and international stakeholders. The workshop included instruction on identifying GBV offenders, best practices in conducting forensic interviews of offenders, training for medical professionals in conducting evaluations of GBV survivors… Read […]

