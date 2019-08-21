United States of America Supports Ghana’s Fisheries and Coastal Environment Development Agenda

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Fisheries Commission with support from the United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), organized a three-day conference, from August 19-21, 2019, in Accra to highlight and discuss successes, lessons learned, opportunities, and challenges in the fisheries sector in Ghana. The conference, entitled… […]

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Fisheries Commission ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...