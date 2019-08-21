Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

United States of America Supports Ghana’s Fisheries and Coastal Environment Development Agenda


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Fisheries Commission with support from the United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), organized a three-day conference, from August 19-21, 2019, in Accra to highlight and discuss successes, lessons learned, opportunities, and challenges in the fisheries sector in Ghana. The conference, entitled… […]

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Fisheries Commission ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...