United States of America and Ghana Partner to Improve Early Education Reading Skills

On February 21, 2020, Ghana’s Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh and USAID/Ghana Mission Director Sharon L. Cromer launched the end-line impact evaluation report for the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Early Grade Reading program. The ceremony, hosted by the Minister at the Ministry of Education (MoE), also saw the launch of […]

On February 21, 2020, Ghana’s Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh and USAID/Ghana Mission Director Sharon L...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...