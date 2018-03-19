Unlawful, unjustified and disproportionate use of force against protestors in DR Congo – UN report

The right to freedom of peaceful assembly was severely restricted and often violently suppressed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2017 and the trend continues so far this year, according to a UN report issued on Monday. The report* documents killings and other serious human rights violations due to the use of excessive […]

