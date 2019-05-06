Alwihda Info
Unprecedented number of people forced to flee home in Burkina Faso; International Rescue Committee (IRC) launches response


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Since July violence involving militant groups has displaced almost 150,000 people in Burkina Faso — and numbers continue to rise as violence continues; the IRC conducted an assessment and spoke to over 320 people to understand the needs of displaced people in Djibo, Sahel region; people report that they most need food, shelter and water, […]

