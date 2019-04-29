Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Verraki Partners, new business and technology solutions firm unveiled, positions to address Africa’s seemingly intractable challenges


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A new business and technology solutions firm has been launched, which promises to partner with enterprises and governments to accelerate the development and transformation of Africa. The new entity named ‘Verraki Partners’ ([www.Verraki.com](http://www.verraki.com/)) is focused on implementing technology and business solutions designed inherently for Africa and specifically fit for purpose, while… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/verraki-partners-new-business-and-technology-solutio...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 28/04/2019

Tchad : "faire de notre milieu de travail un environnement sûr et sain"

Tchad : "faire de notre milieu de travail un environnement sûr et sain"

Tchad : le nouveau chef de file de l'opposition refuse la division Tchad : le nouveau chef de file de l'opposition refuse la division 28/04/2019

Populaires

Tchad : le nouveau chef de file de l'opposition refuse la division

28/04/2019

Tchad : "Nous n'avons plus rien à prouver à personne", Pahimi Padacket Albert

28/04/2019

Tchad : "faire de notre milieu de travail un environnement sûr et sain"

28/04/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la cohabitation pacifique, facteur essentiel pour la quiétude au Ouaddaï
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/04/2019 - Siré SY

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! 07/04/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 18/04/2019 - AMA

Comment la lutte du Kenya contre l'éléphantiasis est en passe de devenir un modèle pour l'Afrique et le monde

Comment la lutte du Kenya contre l'éléphantiasis est en passe de devenir un modèle pour l'Afrique et le monde

La Côte d’Ivoire atteint les 25 millions d’habitants, mais demeure sous-peuplée La Côte d’Ivoire atteint les 25 millions d’habitants, mais demeure sous-peuplée 11/04/2019 - Ilyes Zouari

REACTION - 06/04/2019 - Idriss Younouss.

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90