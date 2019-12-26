Alwihda Info
Violent attack in Burkina Faso leaves dozens of women dead, draws censure of UN chief


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


In a [statement](https://www.un.org/sg/en/content/sg/statement/2019-12-25/statement-attributable-the-spokesman-for-the-secretary-general-burkina-faso-scroll-down-for-french)issued by his spokesperson on Wednesday, the UN chief expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incursion, which took place in Arbinda, Soum province. Moreover,… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/violent-attack-in-burkina-faso-leaves-dozens-...

