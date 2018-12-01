Visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Gabon (November 28-30, 2018)

H. E. Mr. Regis Immongault, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, Francophonie and Regional Integration of Gabon visited India from 28-30 November, 2018. The minister called on the External Affairs Minister, Smt. Sushma Swaraj on 30 November, 2018. During the meeting, both sides discussed issues of bilateral and regional interest, including combating terrorism and development partnership. […]

