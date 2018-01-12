Visit of Senior Indian Defence Delegation to Kenya

A 3-member defence delegation led by Mr. Sanjay Mitra, Defence Secretary of India is visiting Kenya on 11-12 January 2018 to discuss issues of bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries. This is the first-ever visit to Kenya by India’s Defence Secretary in recent decades. The Indian delegation held talks with the Cabinet Secretary (Minister) […]

