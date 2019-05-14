Visitors see miniature capital at Beijing Expo 2019

Source：People’s Daily Online
The three-day Beijing theme day was successfully held in China’s capital city during the International Horticultural Exhibition 2019, or Beijing Expo 2019.
The Beijing exhibition zone presents eight typical scenes found around the city. Visitors can experience the city’s culture and the daily life of local people while wandering around the hutongs, quadrangle courtyards and gardens.
