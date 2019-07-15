Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Voluntary National Reviews (VNR) lab reviews progress towards sustainable development goals


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and its sister regional commissions on Thursday hosted a Regional Voluntary National Reviews (VNR) Lab on the margins of the ongoing high level political forum (HLPF) on sustainable development. The Lab was held on the theme; “From presentation to implementation: Regional support to the follow-up on the VNR process.” […]

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and its sister regional commissions on Thursday hosted a Regional Voluntary National Re...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 14/07/2019

Tchad : au Logone occidental, le football pour brasser la jeunesse

Tchad : au Logone occidental, le football pour brasser la jeunesse

Tchad : un recensement de réfugiés suspendu après des bagarres Tchad : un recensement de réfugiés suspendu après des bagarres 14/07/2019

Populaires

Tchad : un médicament suspect provoque des pertes de conscience

14/07/2019

Tchad : pourquoi les femmes tombent dans les lieux de cérémonie "Azouma" ?

15/07/2019

Tchad : l'ADC appelle à une utilisation "saine et responsable des réseaux sociaux"

14/07/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : au Logone occidental, le football pour brasser la jeunesse
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Chronique : un désaccord majeur Chronique : un désaccord majeur 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 13/07/2019 - Freeman Djido​

L’opposition tchadienne s’autodétruit

L’opposition tchadienne s’autodétruit

Seul le premier renouvellement du titre de séjour est de droit en cas de violences conjugales Seul le premier renouvellement du titre de séjour est de droit en cas de violences conjugales 07/07/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 20/06/2019

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! 16/06/2019 - Docteur El Hadj Fran T. Morri SAMMOURAH