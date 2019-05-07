WHO Adapts Ebola Vaccination Strategy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to Account for Insecurity and Community Feedback

WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) today issued new recommendations to address vaccination challenges in the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The recommendations include endorsing operational adjustments that make the vaccination process faster and adjusting the dosage based on available efficacy data. The SAGE also suggested expanding the […]

WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) today issued new recommendations to address va...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...