WHO Africa Health Forum closes with a road map to achieving universal health cover-age and health security


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The second World Health Organization’s (WHO) Africa Health Forum culminated with a road map that governments in the region as well as partners should urgently implement to manage and mitigate Africa’s health needs. Hosted by the Government of the Republic of Cabo Verde and WHO and seeking new ideas and challenging questions under the theme […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



