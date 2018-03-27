Alwihda Info
WHO: Nigeria’s Lassa fever outbreak is slowing, but remains a concern


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Mars 2018


After nearly 400 confirmed infections and 100 deaths, the spread of Lassa fever in Nigeria is beginning to slow but the epidemic is far from contained, the World Health Organization and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have warned. NCDC’s latest data shows that the number of new confirmed and probable cases has been […]

