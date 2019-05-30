With 93% of all malaria deaths worldwide occurring in the African region, the Principality of Monaco and the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa have forged a new partnership which aims to bring the continent a step closer to a malaria-free Africa. The partnership which was announced today at the World Health Assembly […]

With 93% of all malaria deaths worldwide occurring in the African region, the Principality of Monaco and the World Health Organization (WHO) Regi...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...