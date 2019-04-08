WHO condemns the killing of doctors in the Libyan conflict

The World Health Organization strongly condemns the killing of 2 doctors who had been providing critically needed services to civilians in Tripoli. “It is unacceptable for health workers to be targeted during armed conflict,” emphasized Dr Ahmed Al Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean. “Parties in such conflict must respect international humanitarian law […]

