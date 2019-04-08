Alwihda Info
WHO condemns the killing of doctors in the Libyan conflict


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The World Health Organization strongly condemns the killing of 2 doctors who had been providing critically needed services to civilians in Tripoli. “It is unacceptable for health workers to be targeted during armed conflict,” emphasized Dr Ahmed Al Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean. “Parties in such conflict must respect international humanitarian law […]

