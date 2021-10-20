Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Wang Yaping: China’s first female astronaut that enters its space station


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 19 Octobre 2021

Wang expressed confidence in her space station construction tasks before the Shenzhou-13 crewed space mission. People say that flying is an uncertain art; but for astronauts, it is their performance in space that defines their flight missions, she said.


By Yu Jianbin, Wu Yuehui, People’s Daily

Screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Oct. 16 shows three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-13 crewed space mission—Zhai Zhigang (middle), Wang Yaping (right), and Ye Guangfu (left), waving after entering the Tianhe core module of China’s Tiangong space station. (Photo by Tian Dingyu/Xinhua)
Screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Oct. 16 shows three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-13 crewed space mission—Zhai Zhigang (middle), Wang Yaping (right), and Ye Guangfu (left), waving after entering the Tianhe core module of China’s Tiangong space station. (Photo by Tian Dingyu/Xinhua)
At 9:58 a.m. on Oct. 16 (Beijing Time), three Chinese astronauts aboard the country’s Shenzhou-13 manned spacecraft, including a female Wang Yaping, entered the Tianhe core module of China’s Tiangong space station, which marked that the space station received the second crew and the first female astronaut.

About nine hours earlier that day, China’s Long March-2F Y13 carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 manned spacecraft, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China as scheduled. Then 582 seconds later, the Shenzhou-13 manned spacecraft separated from the carrier rocket, entered its planned orbit, and successfully sent Zhai Zhigang, Ye Guangfu and Wang into space.

Wang attended China’s Shenzhou-10 mission in 2013, during which she gave a 40-minute lesson from space to demonstrate many physical experiments in zero gravity with the help of two other crew members of the mission. She has received many letters from children since and is widely known as a “space teacher”.

The Shenzhou-13 mission will make Wang the Chinese female astronaut that has stayed the longest in space and the first Chinese female astronaut to conduct extravehicular activities (EVA).

Wang, once a transport aircraft pilot, started to dream of becoming an astronaut when she watched on TV Chinese taikonaut Yang Liwei fly to space in 2003, when she was 23 years old.

After she returned to the Earth from the Shenzhou-10 mission, a child asked whether she dreamt when she was in space. Wang said, “no matter I dreamt or not, I was already in my dream when I was in space.”

For Wang, the Shenzhou-10 mission was her first step toward the dream of flying to space. This time, she has made a trip to space again for the construction of China’s space station. During the training for the mission, Wang showed her strong will and unyielding spirit again.

EVAs are physical demanding tasks in space station construction. Compared with male astronauts who gain inborn advantages in arm strength, bodily form, and arm span, female astronauts need to work much harder to control pressurized EVA suit and build upper body strength for movements and operations in EVA suit.

Wang didn’t quite understand how difficult it is for female astronauts to work in EVA suit at the beginning. The EVA suit tests were beyond her imagination. After working for five to six hours in a spacesuit that weighed 200 kg, her hands trembled so bad that she couldn’t even hold a pen.

To better prepare herself for EVAs, Wang has intensified her training and even sacrificed many weekends and holidays.

According to Wang’s physical training instructor, the astronaut would always stay late for training tasks and take a lot of exercise involving the shot, push-ups and barbells to enhance her arm strength for EVAs.

Wang felt a sense of achievement every time she finished underwater training tasks for EVAs, said the instructor, who disclosed that sometimes Wang would compare her muscle strength with that of other astronauts.

The post-80s female astronaut is not only meticulous in work, but has developed wide interests. Photography, music, sports and traveling are all her hobbies.

She is particularly fond of sports that require team work, such as basketball, badminton doubles and relay race. She can gain a sense of happiness by cooperating with team members in these sports, Wang said.

Wang expressed confidence in her space station construction tasks before the Shenzhou-13 crewed space mission. People say that flying is an uncertain art; but for astronauts, it is their performance in space that defines their flight missions, she said.

She looked forward to viewing the Earth from space once again, spending a unique Chinese New Year’s Eve during a six-month stay in the Tiangong space station, as well as conducting EVAs and exploring the unknown, according to the female astronaut.


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Samedi 16 Octobre 2021 - 09:10 Xinjiang population’s literacy continues to improve

Vendredi 15 Octobre 2021 - 06:59 Special town built at foot of Mt. Qomolangma to benefit mountaineers and tourists

Vendredi 15 Octobre 2021 - 06:55 Yunnan stays active in biodiversity conservation

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 19/10/2021

تشاد: ديلو يحث رئيس المجلس العسكري الانتقالي على إبعاد المستشارين واصفا إياهم بالمحرضين

تشاد: ديلو يحث رئيس المجلس العسكري الانتقالي على إبعاد المستشارين واصفا إياهم بالمحرضين

Tchad : Al Nahda offre des équipements à un centre de football de la capitale Tchad : Al Nahda offre des équipements à un centre de football de la capitale 19/10/2021

Populaires

Tchad : attention, vos smartphones Android ne sont plus traçables !

19/10/2021

Tchad : "ils achètent des voitures à 85 millions pendant que les gens meurent de faim"

19/10/2021

Tchad : nominations au ministère des Finances et du Budget

19/10/2021
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/09/2021 - Olivier Noudjalbaye Dedingar, Expert technique et journaliste indépendant

Cameroun : l’enrichissement illicite préoccupe

Cameroun : l’enrichissement illicite préoccupe

Tchad : le dialogue national inclusif est-il nécessaire ? Tchad : le dialogue national inclusif est-il nécessaire ? 06/09/2021 - Martin Hidgé Ndouba

ANALYSE - 11/10/2021 - Martin Higdé Ndouba

Tchad : la dépravation des moeurs, un fléau qui gangrène la jeunesse

Tchad : la dépravation des moeurs, un fléau qui gangrène la jeunesse

Cameroun : question sociale et devenir du pays Cameroun : question sociale et devenir du pays 11/10/2021 - Pr Armand Leka Essomba, chef de Département de Sociologie, Université de Yaoundé I.

REACTION - 04/06/2021 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : suspendu de ses fonctions, le délégué de l'environnement du Salamat se défend

Tchad : suspendu de ses fonctions, le délégué de l'environnement du Salamat se défend

Confinement de N'Djamena : une mesure impopulaire Confinement de N'Djamena : une mesure impopulaire 03/01/2021 - Mbainaissem Gédéon

© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter