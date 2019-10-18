Wang Yi and South African International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor hold talks

On October 18, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and South African International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor held talks in Durban. Wang Yi said, both China and South Africa are major developing countries with important influence and emerging economies. With the smooth development of bilateral relations, pragmatic cooperation is at the forefront […]

On October 18, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and South African International Relations and Coo...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...