Wari enables customers to request its financial services on WhatsApp


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


More than 1-billion people in over 180 countries use WhatsApp to stay in touch with friends and family, anytime and anywhere. It is this very reason that has driven [Wari](http://www.wari.com/) ([www.Wari.com](http://www.wari.com/)) to integrate with the WhatsApp Business solution to enable customers – through strategic partnerships – to request its financial services around the world on […]

