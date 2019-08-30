Water Quality and Fecal Sludge Management: NIYEL’s contribution through its “Chasing Poop – Breaking the Silence” documentary at the World Water Week in Stockholm

During the World Water Week in Stockholm, a screening of a documentary entitled “Chasing Poop – Breaking the Silence” was organized by the international firm NIYEL (www.NIYEL.net) for a wide range of actors in involved with water treatment and sanitation . The documentary highlights the danger that poor fecal sludge management poses to water quality. […]

