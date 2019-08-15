Alwihda Info
Wau residents seek durable peace in Roc-Roc-Dong County rally (by Alahayi Nemaya & Dawit Kahsay)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A big crowd of people gathered under a huge tree, dancing and singing peace songs, at a public peace rally in Roc-Roc-Dong County, organized by the Wau area government. The crowd – comprising the Wau area governor, advisors, cabinet ministers, county commissioners, local chiefs, youth, women, children, cattle keepers, and farmers’ representatives – had descended […]

