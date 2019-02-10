“We are in a race with time to unlock Africa’s full potential” – Akinwumi Adesina, 2019 Sunha k Peace Prize Laureate

2019 Sunhak Peace Prize Laureate Akinwumi Adesina has pledged to do more to advance Africa’s fight against hunger, poverty and youth underemployment. The President of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org), and co-Laureate Waris Dirie, a global champion against Female Genital Mutilation, shared the prestigious US $1million dollar prize at an award ceremony held on 9 […]

