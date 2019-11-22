Alwihda Info
Weak Vaccine-Preventable Disease Surveillance Could Cost the African Region $22.4 billion over the next decade, World Health Organization (WHO) Warns


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Novembre 2019


In its newly launched Investment Case for Vaccine-Preventable Disease Surveillance in the African Region, 2020-2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa’s highlights the drastic consequences that could be in store for the region, if countries do not invest in disease surveillance efforts – including a US$22.4 billion economic burden over the next […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



