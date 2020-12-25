Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info
ACTUALITES

Western Cape Government to plead with faith based organisations for drastic changes needed to combat second wave of Coronavirus COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Décembre 2020


As part of the Western Cape Government’s whole of society approach, Cabinet resolved to have regular interactions with the Western Cape Faith Based Organisations (FBOs) and religious leaders on Covid-19 government interventions. Over these past months, the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) has regularly met with the FBO network with the intention of improving and streamlining communication […]

