Western Cape Government to plead with faith based organisations for drastic changes needed to combat second wave of Coronavirus COVID-19

As part of the Western Cape Government’s whole of society approach, Cabinet resolved to have regular interactions with the Western Cape Faith Based Organisations (FBOs) and religious leaders on Covid-19 government interventions. Over these past months, the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) has regularly met with the FBO network with the intention of improving and streamlining communication […]

