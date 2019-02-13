Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

What happens inside Sudan’s secret detention centres?


Alwihda Info | Par Info Alwihda - 13 Février 2019 modifié le 13 Février 2019 - 20:55


© BBC Africa Eye
© BBC Africa Eye
The latest digital investigation from BBC Africa Eye – is now available to watch here. Dramatic footage filmed by protesters in Sudan shows masked security agents chasing down protesters, beating them and dragging them away to secret detention centres.
 
Who are these hit squads? Where are these detention centres? And what happens inside their walls?
 
BBC Africa Eye has analysed dozens of dramatic videos filmed during the recent uprising, and spoken with witnesses who have survived torture. Some of these protesters tell us about a secret and widely feared holding facility – The Fridge – where the cold is used as an instrument of torture.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 12/02/2019

Le CNRD condamne l’intervention française contre des rebelles tchadiens

Le CNRD condamne l’intervention française contre des rebelles tchadiens

Le président Idriss Déby en séjour à l'Est du Tchad Le président Idriss Déby en séjour à l'Est du Tchad 12/02/2019

Populaires

Tchad : 33 nominations dans les légions de gendarmerie

12/02/2019

Tchad : "l’heure de la vendetta est terminée", Idriss Déby

13/02/2019

Tchad : décès de l'ancien ministre Hassane Ngueadoum

13/02/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad-Israël : que pensent les tchadiens du rétablissement des relations diplomatiques ?
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 01/02/2019 - Mounir al-Hassan

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections

Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches 30/01/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

ANALYSE - 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? 08/02/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

REACTION - 21/01/2019 - Thomas Dietrich

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? 21/01/2019 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil