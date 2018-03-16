Alwihda Info
Why Johannesburg conference will help shape Africa’s tourist experience for years to come


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Mars 2018


Across Africa, hotel investment is soaring with international brands making the continent their key focus for growth. But what does this mean for the industry? The Hospitality Leadership Forum brings together top international speakers and experts to consider the future. With hotel investment volumes across sub-Saharan Africa forecast to grow year on year between 10 […]

Across Africa, hotel investment is soaring with international brands making the continent their key focus for growth. B...

