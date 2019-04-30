With the rehabilitation of the Upper Nile University campus, UNDP and the Government of Japan are rebooting Malakal’s recovery

During a joint high-level visit to Malakal on 29 April 2019, United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) Resident Representative, Dr. Kamil Kamaluddeen, and the Ambassador of Japan to South Sudan, H.E. Seiji Okada, signed an agreement to support the rehabilitation of the Upper Nile University’s Malakal campus, and the establishment of the University of Juba Cultural […]

