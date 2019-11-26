“Women are an excellent investment”: finance leaders call for increased support for in women in business

Leaders from multilateral development banks, financial institutions and the private sector called on peers to dispel myths about women being too “high risk” for financing – and to offer more financial services for women in business to close the gender finance gap. “We know that women are a good bet. We know they pay back. […]
