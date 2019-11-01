Alwihda Info
Women’s Advancement in all Areas of the Beijing Platform for Action Must be Seized by a Sense of Urgency


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


With 10 years to the SDGs implementation deadline, Africa’s agenda for women’s advancement in all the areas of the Beijing platform for action must be seized by a sense of urgency and move from commitment to action. This was the call reiterated by participants attending the Ministerial session of the Africa regional review of twenty-five […]

