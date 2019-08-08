Alwihda Info
Women’s Rugby World Cup Qualifier – Africa: Photos and recap of each game will be available for Media to download


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Août 2019


The first opportunity for a team to qualify for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 through the regional qualification route will take place at the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in Johannesburg, South Africa, from 9-17 August, 2019. Photos and recap of each game will be available for Media to download. REGISTER to receive to receive the […]

