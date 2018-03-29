Women’s University in Africa (WUA) commemorate Women’s History Month

A senior official at the Zimbabwe Central Bank says there is improvement in women’s participation in institutional decision making. Addressing the Hope Fay Lecture at Women’s University in Africa on Wednesday, Dr Jesimen Tarisai Chipika, Deputy to the Reserve Bank Governor spoke on the topic “Women and the economy in Zimbabwe: A drive towards financial […]

