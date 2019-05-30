World Bank approves $750 Million for Kenya in support of reforms in agriculture, housing, digital technology and fiscal management

The World Bank Board of Directors today approved a $750 million International Development Association (IDA) credit to support the Government of Kenya’s reforms to enhance inclusive growth, accelerate poverty reduction and achieve its Vision 2030 objective of becoming a middle-income industrialized country. The operation lends support to the government’s “Big Four” agenda which prioritizes… Read […]

