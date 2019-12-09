World Council of Churches (WCC) delegation meets with South African President Ramaphosa

On 9 December, a delegation led by World Council of Churches (WCC) general secretary Rev. Dr Olav Fykse Tveit met with the South African president Cyril Ramaphosa and cabinet ministers in Johannesburg, South Africa. The high-level delegation of the WCC with 16 representatives from all over the world, will be in the country on a […]

On 9 December, a delegation led by World Council of Churches (WCC) general secretary Rev. Dr Olav Fykse Tveit met with the South African president Cyril Ramap...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...