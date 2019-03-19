World Council of Churches (WCC) to hold Midday Prayer for those grieving after flight disaster

The World Council of Churches (WCC) is inviting the public, media, and all people of goodwill to join in a Midday Prayer on 20 March. Prayers will focus on grieving family, friends and colleagues who lost loved ones from UN agencies, the WCC and other organizations who perished in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash […]

The World Council of Churches (WCC) is inviting the public, media, and all people of goodwill to join in a Midday Prayer on 20 March. Prayers will focus on grieving f...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...