Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

World Council of Churches (WCC) to hold Midday Prayer for those grieving after flight disaster


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The World Council of Churches (WCC) is inviting the public, media, and all people of goodwill to join in a Midday Prayer on 20 March. Prayers will focus on grieving family, friends and colleagues who lost loved ones from UN agencies, the WCC and other organizations who perished in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash […]

The World Council of Churches (WCC) is inviting the public, media, and all people of goodwill to join in a Midday Prayer on 20 March. Prayers will focus on grieving f...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 18/03/2019

Transparence budgétaire : le Tchad veut améliorer son classement

Transparence budgétaire : le Tchad veut améliorer son classement

Tchad : le Gouvernement mobilise la diaspora pour renforcer l'enseignement et la santé Tchad : le Gouvernement mobilise la diaspora pour renforcer l'enseignement et la santé 17/03/2019

Populaires

Transparence budgétaire : le Tchad veut améliorer son classement

18/03/2019

Tchad : le Conseil de l’ONU aux droits de l’Homme se félicite des progrès institutionnels

18/03/2019

Shanghai upgrades reform measures to optimize business environment

18/03/2019
Vidéo à la Une
SAFAGRI : "L’Afrique peut nourrir l’Afrique"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 16/03/2019 - Islamica Press

Kamal Znidar : "Les médias occidentaux sont sionistes et islamophobes"

Kamal Znidar : "Les médias occidentaux sont sionistes et islamophobes"

De la fierté à la déception : La constitution n’est pas un torchon ! De la fierté à la déception : La constitution n’est pas un torchon ! 12/03/2019 - Me Megherbi Fayçal

ANALYSE - 16/03/2019 - GBANDI Anatole

Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin

Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis 04/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

REACTION - 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui