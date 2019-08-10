World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director to Visit Burkina Faso

The Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP), David Beasley, will visit Burkina Faso on 12-14 August. The country is dealing with an unfolding humanitarian crisis resulting from a sharp increase in armed violence. The growing violence is forcing many people to flee. Displacement in Burkina Faso has increased five-fold from December 2018, with […]

