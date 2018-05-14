World Health Organiation Director General visits Ebola-affected areas in Democratic Republic of Congo

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus today visited the town of Bikoro in the north-west of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to assess the response to the current Ebola outbreak. WHO is deploying experts and coordinating partners as well as providing supplies and equipment to provide life-saving care and support infection prevention and control. […]

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus today visited the town of Bikoro in the north-west of the Democratic Rep...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...