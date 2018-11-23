Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

World Health Organisation (WHO) condemns attacks on health care in the Eastern Mediterranean Region


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Novembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Despite international laws and UN Security Council resolutions condemning violence against health workers and medical facilities, attacks in the Eastern Mediterranean Region continue with disturbing regularity. More than 534 attacks on health care have been reported across six countries and territories in the Eastern Mediterranean Region in 323 days (1 January–19 November), averaging more than […]

Despite international laws and UN Security Council resolutions condemning violence against ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 22/11/2018

Tchad : les mauvaises conditions de travail dénoncées par le syndicat des travailleurs de l'ASECNA

Tchad : les mauvaises conditions de travail dénoncées par le syndicat des travailleurs de l'ASECNA

Tchad : les avocats du député Azzai dénoncent une arrestation arbitraire Tchad : les avocats du député Azzai dénoncent une arrestation arbitraire 22/11/2018

Populaires

Tchad : compte rendu du conseil des ministres du 22 novembre 2018

23/11/2018

N'Djamena : 33,7 hectares pour la construction d'un grand stade omnisports

23/11/2018

Tchad : un droit de regard sur les sources de financement des ONG étrangères adopté

23/11/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les avocats du député Azzai dénoncent une arrestation arbitraire
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 18/11/2018 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

Le dérèglement des relations humaines

Le dérèglement des relations humaines

Affaire VIETTEL/NEXTEL: Quand un camerounais prend la défense des vietnamiens Affaire VIETTEL/NEXTEL: Quand un camerounais prend la défense des vietnamiens 15/11/2018 -

ANALYSE - 17/11/2018 - Fayçal Megherbi et Bernard Schmid, avocats

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad 11/11/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

REACTION - 17/11/2018 -

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong

"Le rapport Doing Business 2019 sur le Cameroun est erroné" "Le rapport Doing Business 2019 sur le Cameroun est erroné" 13/11/2018 -

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.