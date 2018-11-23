World Health Organisation (WHO) condemns attacks on health care in the Eastern Mediterranean Region

Despite international laws and UN Security Council resolutions condemning violence against health workers and medical facilities, attacks in the Eastern Mediterranean Region continue with disturbing regularity. More than 534 attacks on health care have been reported across six countries and territories in the Eastern Mediterranean Region in 323 days (1 January–19 November), averaging more than […]

Despite international laws and UN Security Council resolutions condemning violence against ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...