World Health Organisation increases its technical support to Republic of South Africa in compliance with International Health Regulations

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has increased its technical support to South Africa to enable the country to contain the current outbreak of listeriosis and to strengthen health systems to prevent future outbreaks. This increased technical support provided by WHO is in line with International Health Regulations (IHR2005) and the recommendations to fill in the […]

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has increased its technical support to South Africa to enable the country to contain t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...