World Malaria Day: Zero Malaria Starts With Me

Today, the African Union Commission joins the world to celebrate the World Malaria Day by declaring the theme of the day: “Zero Malaria Starts with Me” and committing to step up the fight to end this deadly disease. The theme is inspired by a continental campaign called Zero Malaria Starts With Me led by the […]
Today, the African Union Commission joins the world to celebrate the World Malaria Day by declaring the theme of the day: “Zero Malaria Starts with Me” and committing to step up ...
Today, the African Union Commission joins the world to celebrate the World Malaria Day by declaring the theme of the day: “Zero Malaria Starts with Me” and committing to step up ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...