World Malaria Day: Zero Malaria Starts With Me

Today, the African Union Commission joins the world to celebrate the World Malaria Day by declaring the theme of the day: “Zero Malaria Starts with Me” and committing to step up the fight to end this deadly disease. The theme is inspired by a continental campaign called Zero Malaria Starts With Me led by the […]

